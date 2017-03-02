The Much-Anticipated Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk iPhone Case is Now Available

It's been a long wait since Louis Vuitton's Spring 2017 runway show in October when the Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk iPhone Case was the most talked-about piece on the brand's runway, but now, after a bout of rumor aggregation and several months of not-so-patient waiting, the first few versions of the actual cases have arrived. Naturally, we've put together all the available photos and pricing information for the cases so far into one easy guide for potential shoppers (or, you know, committed browsers).

As we originally reported, the Eye-Trunk (I'm assuming Vuitton went with that because Apple has legal protections over names that begin with the lowercase i, like iTrunk) comes in sizes for both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. All three currently available monogram versions (traditional Monogram, Monogram Reverse and Monogram Eclipse) are $1,180 for the iPhone 7 and $1,250 for the 7 Plus. At the moment, the only other material available is gold crocodile, which rings up at $5,050 for the 7 and $5,500 for the 7 Plus.

Based on Louis Vuitton's website, it seems like more versions are forthcoming soon--the crocodile 7 Plus thumbnail doesn't lead to an actual product page yet, and listed color and material options on several of the cases lead to default pages with no additional info. We'll keep you updated as more pricing and availability details become available, but until then, here are photos and prices for all the current options.